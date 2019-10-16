Police: ‘One-armed bandit’ goes on crime spree in Eunice

A Eunice man has been arrested after going on what officials are calling a ‘crime spree’ in the city.

His very recognizable features earned him the name of ‘The one-armed-bandit.’

29-year-old Perry Voris had an eventful weekend, according to Eunice Police Chief, Randy Fontenot.

“The police department responded Sunday morning at 4:44 AM to State Bank and Trust for a burglar alarm,” explained the chief.

He says officers found a broken window through where they believe Voris got in.

Fontenot says Voris was not at the bank when police arrived, but the suspect was not done with his crime spree just yet.

Later in the morning, “Police responded to another call at Red Shoe Motors,” said Fontenot, “The description was of a person with one arm. He actually was identified by the witness who knew this person. He was trying to get into cars, open car doors.”

“Officers located a subject fitting the description: wearing a hoodie, with one arm a couple of blocks away from the car lot,” said the chief, “He was arrested for the attempted burglary at the car lot.”

Fontenot says, while they still had Voris in custody for the car lot attempted burglary, video surveillance came back from the bank and “they were able to identify this same person with one arm inside the bank,” he explained.

Voris was then charged for simple burglary of the bank as well.

News 10 spoke to the bank’s vice president, Jacob Bergeron, who says, he’s glad the suspect is now behind bars, “I really thought that maybe he just hit up State Bank looking for a little money, but to find out later that he was kind of spreeing around town and had merchandise from other people was pretty scary. I got a text from the police department on Sunday afternoon and they did ensure me that he was caught so yeah a little peace of mind for my coworkers here at the bank.”

Fontenot adds, when officers first arrested Voris, they found three credit cards on him that had been reported stolen– he says that’s currently under investigation.