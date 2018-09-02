Local

Police on scene of shooting at Breaux Bridge truck stop

Posted: Sep 01, 2018 11:01 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 01, 2018 11:05 PM CDT

Police are investigating after one person was found shot at a truck stop in Breaux Bridge on Rees Street. 

Police Chief Rollie Cantu says it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

He said a male victim was shot and has been transported to a local hospital. 

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Cantu said.

An early investigation has revealed that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Pilot Truck Stop, and Cantu said the victim was next to a gas pump when the shooting occurred.

KLFY has a crew enroute.  We will update this story as more information is released. 

