Police on scene of shooting at Breaux Bridge truck stop

Police are investigating after one person was found shot at a truck stop in Breaux Bridge on Rees Street.

Police Chief Rollie Cantu says it happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

He said a male victim was shot and has been transported to a local hospital.

His injuries appear to be non-life threatening, Cantu said.

An early investigation has revealed that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Pilot Truck Stop, and Cantu said the victim was next to a gas pump when the shooting occurred.

KLFY has a crew enroute. We will update this story as more information is released.