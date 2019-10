Lafayette Police are actively searching for Alberto Saludes who went missing Saturday morning from the River Ranch area, around 8-8:30 a.m.

Saludes is 88-years-old and has Alzheimers.

He was driving a blue truck similar to the one pictured below, with the license plate number C51190.

Any information on his whereabouts is helpful. Anyone who may have seen Saludes is asked to call into the Lafayette Police at (337)291-8600.