Police: Man stabbed inside St. Martinville convenience store, suspect in custody

St. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A suspect is faces an attempted second degree murder charge after a stabbing inside a business in St. Martinville.

According to St. Martinville Police Rickey Martin, the incident occurred on Sept 21 in the 800 block of Main Street.

Surveillance footage showed a man follow the victim into the back of the business before the stabbing occurred.

The suspect, identified as Paul DeMouchet, 23, was arrested Tuesday afternoon, Martin said.

He faces one count of attempted second degree murder.

The victim was in stable condition as of Tuesday afternoon, the chief said.