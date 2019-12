Opelousas police are currently on the scene of a shooting on Planters Street.

Chief Martin McClendon said it happened around 8:30 p.m. Sunday.

The victim, a male, was shot in the leg, McClendon said.

EMS transported him to a local hospital where his condition is currently unknown.

McClendon said police are looking for four suspects who fled on foot.

They are described as two black males, a white female and a black female.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.