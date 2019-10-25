Police make drug arrest after finding driver unconscious in vehicle

JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH- Corey Lee Johnson, 29, of Roanoke was arrested on Thursday after deputies found him unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, along with drug paraphernalia found inside.

Deputies were called to Sandy Hill Road about a suspicious vehicle stopped in the roadway.

Deputies found Johnson unconscious in the driver seat of a dark-colored vehicle that was stopped in the roadway. Johnson was then awakened by deputies and removed from the vehicle.

A bag of Xanax was found in his pocket after a pat-down was carried out by the deputies. Marijuana, drug paraphernalia and a needle were also found in the vehicle.

Johnson was booked into the parish jail for obstruction of public passageway and possession of CDS IV.