Police make 4 arrests in Rayne High School shooting

A fourth suspect, 21-year-old Christian Robinson of Rayne, has been arrested in a shooting following a high school football game between Rayne and Eunice.

Rayne Police say they arrested Robinson for his involvement in an attempted coverup of the shooting incident that happened Friday, October 11.

He was arrested on a warrant for attempted second degree murder – accessory after the fact, possession of a firearm by person convicted of certain felonies and possession of a stolen firearm.

Additionally, at the time of his arrest, police say Robinson was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and he was additionally charged with possession of a schedule II CDS and violation of the controlled dangerous substance act in a drug free zone.

Robinson was booked into the Acadia Parish jail.

Three other people, Darrell Nickerson of Rayne and Aaron Redeaux have been arrested in the past week for their involvement in the shooting.

A 15-year-old male was also arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Juvenile Detention Center.

