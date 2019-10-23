Police issue welfare concern for missing 59-year-old Jennings woman

A missing persons appeal has been launched following the disappearance of a 59-year-old Jennings woman.

Sable Broussard was last seen at 2pm today, Wednesday, October 23.

Police are currently searching for her and say they are concerned for her welfare.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes says Broussard drives a black 2006 Chevrolet HHR and is wearing a purple, black, and gray jogging suit and a black wrap on her head.

Anyone who sees her or the vehicle is asked to call the Jennings Police Department at 337-821-5513.