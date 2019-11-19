Live Now
Police issue BOLO for attempted murder suspect

Basile Police are searching for a suspect for attempted murder.

Timothy Lyle Birotte, 49, is wanted by Basile Police Department for the attempted murder of his 39 year-old female companion.  


According to Basile Police, the female was stabbed multiple times by the suspect. Police say Birotte fled the scene, in a 2013 Dodge Charger, bearing LA lic#437CIF.  The vehicle is black in color.

If seen, contact 9-1-1, Basile Police Department (432-6625), or nearest Law Enforcement Agency.  Suspect should be considered dangerous.

