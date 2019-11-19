Police issue BOLO for attempted murder suspect

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

The City of Lafayette is considering creating six new taxing districts. If you shop in a certain area, a special tax will apply to help with economic development and infrastructure for that location.

Schools in St. Martinville were closed Monday because of problems with the city's water. The issue was fixed Monday morning and schools re-opened Tuesday, but there is a boil advisory for the city.

Ville Platte parents are speaking out after recent break-ins at their child's school and no communication from school administration.

One town in Jeff Davis Parish is up in arms over a halfway house opening right next to the high school in Elton. They say no one told them or the City Council about it. The owner, Ash Cassidy, says most men that will come through have dealt with drug or alcoholism at some point in their lives.

The Louisiana Department of Health has reported the first vaping-related death in the state. There are currently 30 cases of vaping-related illness in Louisiana and 1 in 5 do not involve THC.

Nine witnesses are set to testify publicly this week in the impeachment inquiry, including State Department Official David Holmes. Hearings begin this morning at 8:00 a.m.

Despite his campaigns to get Eddie Rispone elected as governor, President Trump sent congratulations to Governor John Bel Edwards who was re-elected Saturday for his second term.

It's a chilly morning across Acadiana with temps in the 40's as we stay quiet today. Skies will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid 70's.