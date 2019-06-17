Police investigating shooting at Deballion Park in Lafayette

Lafayette Police are searching for the suspect(s) in a shooting Saturday at Deballion Park on Saucier Parkway.

It happened Saturday afternoon, according to police.

One victim suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Police say they have no suspects, at this time, and they say the victim is not cooperating.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now