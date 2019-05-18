Police investigate other alleged crimes committed by burglary suspect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo provided by Opelousas Police Department

Opelousas police look into other crimes committed by burglary suspect.

OPD arrest Glenn Prahach, 47 of Opelousas after patrol officers investigated complaints of a suspicious person going into parked vehicles at local businesses in the 300 block of West Landry and Bellevue Streets.

Major Mark Guidry reports the suspect was captured on surveillance cameras in the area. Officers were able to quickly locate him due to prior contacts with the suspect in the last several days.

The suspect later identified was Parach who was arrested and booked on charges of Simple Burglary and Possession of Schedule One drugs

Guildry notes officers are looking into other crimes that Parach may have committed and more charges may be added.



