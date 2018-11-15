UPDATE: Arrest made in Youngsville homicide. Police say victim was 35 years old Video Video

YOUNGSVILLE, La. - 2nd UPDATE: Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux says the suspect in Wednesday's homicide has been identified as James Aaron Malloy.

Boudreaux said the victim, Libby Nicole Malloy, was the suspects sister.

Other details surrounding her death have not been released.

Boudreaux said an investigation is on-going.

UPDATE: Youngsville Police have arrested a man they found hiding in a shed at a home on Vermilion Circle.

The unidentifed suspect, according to Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux, faces charges of second degree murder.

Boudreaux has identified the victim as a 35 year old while female.

ORIGINAL: .Youngsville Police are on the scene of an early morning murder. Authorities tell KLFY News it happened at a mobile home in the 100 block Vermilion Circle.

Officers were called to the scene at about 1:45 a.m. about "blood everywhere" inside the home. Upon arrival, they found a woman unresponsive, Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said.

Boudreaux said three people of interest are in custody.

A neighbor said a mother and her daughter live in the Vermilion Circle home. The father of the child is in and out every now and then, the neighbor said.

A witness told News 10 police arrested him after finding him completely naked in a nearby storage unit.

This morning, Boudreaux could not confirm a motive behind the woman's death.

This is a developing story.