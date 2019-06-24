Police have tips for shoppers to be safe in parking lots Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Police are still searching for the masked suspect who attacked and robbed a woman Friday night.

It happened in a Lafayette parking lot in the 5600 block of Johnston Street.

Police say the woman was hit with a blunt object while she was getting in to her car. She was taken to a local hospital.

Police have released a picture of the truck they believe the suspect was in.

Lafayette Police have tips to keep shoppers safe when getting in and out of your car in parking lots.

Corporal Bridgette Dugas, the Lafayette Police Department's Public Information Officer, said, "Being aware of your surroundings is highly important. You want to make sure you're scanning that parking lot when you're exiting the store. Again, if something looks unsafe or doesn't feel right, just go back into the store. Maybe tell someone or get someone to walk out with you into the parking lot."

Lafayette Police recommend to avoid carrying a shoulder purse, and if possible, try to keep your hands free of holding anything.

Corporal Dugas added, "If you're going to carry cash, we suggest that you carry your cash or your wallets in your front pockets. Actually, not your back pockets, so if you can avoid having to carry any type of purse or bag inside the store, that's always a plus. You want to make sure you're aware and available for whatever may take place when you enter into that parking lot."

Corporal Dugas says Lafayette Police see a spike in attempts of burglaries in parking lots around the holidays.

"We just want people to be safe during those times, but this type of incident can occur at anytime of the year as it was seen in the incident that we had recently, so we just want you to be aware at all times whether you're shopping or going pick up someone from the store location. Whatever you're doing in that parking lot, just be aware of your surroundings," explained Cpl. Dugas.

News Ten spoke with the general manager of the Acadiana Mall regarding their security measures. We're told they cannot release their security protocol.

