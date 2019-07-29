Police: Father finds son stabbed multiple times in Abbeville, suspect arrested

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY)- An Abbeville man faces one count of attempted second degree murder after a stabbing Sunday morning.

Officers were dispatched just before 5 a.m. to E. Lafayette Street after receiving a call from a man saying his “son had been stabbed,” Abbeville Police Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Touchet said.

During an altercation, the suspect, identified as Elijah Wilson, 22, of Abbeville, allegedly stabbed the victim numerous times with a knife.

The 24-year-old victim was treated at a local hospital and released, Touchet said.

The suspect was taken into custody without incident. Wilson was later taken to the Vermilion Parish Correctional Center where he was booked on one count of attempted second degree murder.

The Abbeville Police Department detective division is continuing their investigation at this time.

Anyone with any information regarding any crime is encouraged to contact the Abbeville Police Department. You may also contact our “Tips” line at (337)892-6777. All callers may remain anonymous.