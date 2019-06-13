Police: Eunice man shot in the chest in an early morning robbery

EUNICE, La. (KLFY)- A 26-year-old man was shot in an apparent robbery in Eunice early Thursday morning.

According to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot, the officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Jelks at about 2:05 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found a man shot in the chest. The victim told officers that a “black male wearing a hoodie and dreds approached him in his yard demanding everything he had,” Fontenot said.

The suspect then reportedly patted down the victim and discovered his wallet. The suspect took the wallet then shot the victim in the chest, the chief said. The weapon used was a .380 caliber handgun. The victim is alert and in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Eunice Police Department at (337)457-2626.