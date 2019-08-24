Police, citizens of Abbeville call for the end of deadly violence

Abbeville is calling for an end to the killings.

Before this month — there were no homicides in the city for a full year.

But after two young men were killed in the past few weeks, both citizens and police are calling action.

Friday night dozens held hands to pray for Jacolby Lee and Tim Green, both victims of gun violence.

Some police were in the crowd. Many of the points echoing a press conference they held earlier in the day.

“We’re just asking that these crimes stop,” said Abbeville Police chief Bill Spearman.

They fear a turf war could ramp up, and a child or elderly bystander could be hurt next.

“Cause when they start shooting they don’t care who they’re shooting at or what they’re shooting at,” Spearman said.

Authorities say what they need most is for the people of Abbeville to speak up before someone else is killed.

“There are people out there who arming themselves and planning on retaliating for these two deaths,” said Spearman.

The chief and his detectives say a growing problem is people with vital information who are being threatened not to share it.

“Information gets out, so why would I put my neck on the chopping block, when I know it’s going get out before I even close my eyes or hang up the phone,” said Marilyn Mitchell. She attended the anti-violence vigil.

“If you’re going to kill me for trying to let the hood breathe, I’m ready to die,” says Lawrence Levy, the organizer of the rally.

The vigil also encouraged cooperation with police because it’s needed to solve crimes quickly.

“I can prove there were well over 50 people standing outside at the same location right next to him whenever he was gunned down, and not a single person came to say this is what I saw. it took over a year to make an arrest,” said Abbeville Sergeant John Castille.

Even with ways to be anonymous online, on the phone, or at the department — some say that’s not enough to take away the fear.

Now police are working with other departments and organizing a gun buyback event to make Abbeville safer.

They are also working on getting a 411 tips line installed.

Levy will be preaching the funeral for his cousin, Jacolby Lee, tomorrow.

Mitchell says she came to Friday’s vigil because she’s seen too many deaths, but she fears if she does what police ask, it could put her in danger.