The Police Association of Lafayette Local #905 took to Facebook to remind Christmas shoppers about the dangers of those who may be trying to take advantage this holiday season.

Last night, during the Black Friday shopping kickoff, officers were dispatched to the Target parking lot on Ambassador… Posted by Police Association of Lafayette Local #905 on Friday, November 29, 2019

In the post, they warn shoppers to “Keep your valuables out of sight, always be aware of your surroundings, and always lock your vehicle.”