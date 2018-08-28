Local

Point Blue Water System customers will have water shut off for valve repair

Customers of the Point Blue Water system in the Ville Platte area will have their water shut off for a couple of hours to repair a 6" valve.

Officials say that once the water is restored, customers will be under a boil advisory until further notice.

 

 

 

 

