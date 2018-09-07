Plea deal made in LSU student death

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - Two young men have pleaded no contest to misdemeanor hazing in the drinking death of a Louisiana State University fraternity pledge whose blood alcohol level was more than six times the legal limit for driving.

Sean-Paul Gott and Ryan Matthew Isto weren't immediately sentenced Thursday for their roles in the September 2017 death of 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver.

Gruver, of Roswell, Georgia, died after a night of drinking at the Phi Delta Theta fraternity house. A coroner said the cause was acute alcohol intoxication, with aspiration: He inhaled vomit and other fluid.

The Advocate reports the no contest pleas carry the same weight as a guilty plea in criminal court, but can't be used against the men in civil proceedings.

Matthew Alexander Naquin is charged with negligent homicide in Gruver's death.