Plate Lunch-A-Palooza returns to Sugar Mill Pond September 15th

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) - Plate Lunch-A-Palooza makes its return to Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville on September 15th.

This festival all about the plate lunch.

The event is free to the public and will have plenty of plate lunch vendors, pop-up shops, live music from Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express, Geno Delafose & French Rockin' Boogie, and a special after party Sugar Jam featuring Louisiana Red.

