Plans to develop parking garage in Downtown Lafayette moving forward

LAFAYETTE, La. ( KLFY ) – The Buchan Street parking garage in Downtown Lafayette has been closed indefinitely since October, because of structural problems.

It’s been causing a major headache for people who work nearby.

But now, plans are now in the works to develop the structure.



The process to make recommendations on the development of the garage is now underway.

As plans are being reviewed and rated at this time

“ Parking’s become a premium, it’s difficult to get in and out, “ said Robert Odinet , who works at the Parish Courthouse.

That’s across the street from the indefinitely closed parking garage.

He says the closure has been a headache for many…

“ Especially on rainy days and what not for individuals to have access to the Courthouse, without having to walk blocks and blocks, “ said Odinet .

“ We got some proposals in. We had asked for proposals from the community and received those proposals on Friday, “ said Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux .

Robideaux says LCG has assembled a team to go through proposals and plans, to develop the garage into possibly a multi-purpose building.

“They range from repairing the garage to tearing the garage down, replacing it with a new garage with a hotel component, a office component, residential component, and a couple of them that are in between, “ said Robideaux .

Which could cost millions of dollars to complete. Whichever proposal the Administration chooses will of course have to approved by the City-Parish Council.

“But if you’re kind of incasing it with commercial and residential, there’s value with property taxes sales taxes, that we’ll all receive as part of that, to offset some of that investment we need to make in a garage, “ said Robideaux .

Robideaux believes the final recommendations will most likely be approved and accepted by this Fall.

Lafayette Parish owns the parking garage and the land it sits on.



Consolidated Government owns two surface lots that surround the garage.

Robideaux says it will be a public-private partnership in the ‘finest sense.’

Review all the proposals to develop the garage below:

