Plans in place to widen Dulles Drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Lafayette Consolidated Government is planning to widen Dulles Drive between Ambassador Caffery Parkway and Westgate Drive.

Drivers have complained about how narrow the road is in places.

“Most definitely from here to Westgate it’s pretty narrow,” said Randy Trahan of Lafayette.

Dulles Drive runs parallel to Eraste Landry Road and Ole Colony Road.

LCG Public Works Director Mark Dubroc said Dulles will be widened to three lanes and have turn lanes at intersections.

“It’s a $7.8 million project and it is ready to bid,” Dubroc said. “We could get that going tomorrow if all the funds were aligned.”

Dubroc said crews will also do drainage improvements along Dulles Drive. They’re also planning to build a roundabout at Dulles and North Domingue Avenue.

“Roundabouts will definitely help the flow of traffic. I think it’s definitely a plus on this section of town,” said Trahan.

The project work area will be about seven-tenths of a mile. When it’s completed, Dubroc said drivers will have an easier time moving through that area.

“It will be a nice enhancement to the traffic situation in that part of the city,” he said.

LCG expects the project to go out for bid in the second quarter of 2019. The work should take between 18 months and two years to complete.