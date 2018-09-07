Pines Apartment Complex murder suspect turns himself in
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said Clarence Celestine Jr. has turned himself in to authorities.
Celestine was wanted in connection with the murder of Leon Williams Jr. who was found shot to death at the Pines Apartment Complex in Broussard on May 25.
Celestine has been charged with second degree murder.
