Pines Apartment Complex murder suspect turns himself in

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved Clarence James Celestine, Jr., 18 of Lafayette. Photo Credit: APSO.

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office said Clarence Celestine Jr. has turned himself in to authorities.

Celestine was wanted in connection with the murder of Leon Williams Jr. who was found shot to death at the Pines Apartment Complex in Broussard on May 25.

Celestine has been charged with second degree murder.