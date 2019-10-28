Piccadilly-Oil Center closing its doors

(KLFY)- After serving the Oil Center for many years, Piccadilly is closing its doors for the last time.

“I’ve been coming to Piccadilly for quite a long time now since UL days and it’s going to leave fond memories here. I grew up in this community and Piccadilly is a fond restaurant to my family as well”, explains Gail Sonnier, a loyal customer.

“Family” is the word many people used to describe Piccadilly in the Oil Center.

Longtime customer Gwen Guidoz says, “Family… my dad passed away 3 years or 4 years ago and we would come every Sunday after church. It just means family so we are here in his honor today and representing all the other families.”

Piccadilly opened its doors 58 years ago.

Sunday, loyal customers came to visit and say goodbye before the restaurant closes its doors for the final time.

News 10 spoke to customers who shared personal stories from their many visits to Piccadilly.

Roxanne Stewart, who has visited since she was a little girl, says “As I got older, we all grew up and we would come here. Weekends, with our friends, lunch, when we started going to work. This was the place to come when you were by yourself.”

For some, the restaurant brings back fond memories of their childhood.

Roxanne Stewart explains, “Since we were little, we would go shopping and Saturdays always ended at Piccadilly. All of us, we were four girls and we all got what we wanted.”

Piccadilly means so much to the people who have visited and have grown up at the Oil Center location.

The loyal customers are ready and excited to visit the Piccadilly staff at the other location on Arnold Blvd.

“Now that all my little friends are going to be working there…yes!” Gwen Guidroz adds.