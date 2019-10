LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A longtime Oil Center restaurant is shutting its doors after this weekend.

Piccadilly Cafeteria is notifying customers that it will be closing the Coolidge Street location on Oct. 27.

So I got the ok to put this up! Our Piccadilly in the Oil Center is closing💔💔 Sunday will be our last day open💔 Our… Posted by Cheryl Fontenot on Thursday, October 24, 2019

Customers are being referred to the restaurant’s Arnould Boulevard location.

We will update this story as new information becomes available.