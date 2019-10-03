Pharmacist says THC candy in 16-year-old victim’s system was not made in Louisiana

A high school student is behind bars after allegedly distributing THC-laced candy to a 16-year-old.

Police say they believe the victim took too much of the gummy candy after finding her unresponsive on campus.

Dr. Kevin LaGrange, a pharmacist at The Apothecary Shoppe, Acadiana’s only medical marijuana pharmacy, says there is no way the THC candy was legally produced in Louisiana.

Medicinal cannabis has been approved by Louisiana to treat patients with conditions such as cancer, autism spectrum disorder, PTSD, and AIDS.

Dr. LaGrange says the LSU and Southern agricultural departments are the only businesses in the state approved to grow medical marijuana, but they only sell the product in one form: oil.

Doctors can write recommendations for CBD-rich oil, THC-rich oil or balanced oil, which contains an equal amount of THC and CBD, but state laws prevent CBD products from containing more than .3% THC.

The LSU and Southern agricultural departments have been approved to make gelatin-based edibles containing THC. Those will be hitting the shelves in the near future.