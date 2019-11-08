Petroleum Club hosts 27th annual Better Business Bureau awards

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 27th annual Better Business Bureau awards program was held at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette.

The program is a way to promote not only the importance of ethical business practices but also the willingness and efforts made by exceptional businesses to ensure that our marketplace remains fair and honorable for everyone in Acadiana.

The outstanding new business award went to Raconteur Story Writing Services.

The customer commitment award winner was given to Gauthier’s RV center.

Giles Automotive received the good neighbor award.