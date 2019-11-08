Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Petroleum Club hosts 27th annual Better Business Bureau awards

Local

by: KLFY Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The 27th annual Better Business Bureau awards program was held at the Petroleum Club in Lafayette.

The program is a way to promote not only the importance of ethical business practices but also the willingness and efforts made by exceptional businesses to ensure that our marketplace remains fair and honorable for everyone in Acadiana.

The outstanding new business award went to Raconteur Story Writing Services.

The customer commitment award winner was given to Gauthier’s RV center.

Giles Automotive received the good neighbor award.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
58°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

65°F Broken Clouds Feels like 65°
Wind
9 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 48F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
58°F Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 46F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
58°F Cloudy. Low 49F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

67°F Broken Clouds Feels like 67°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
52°F A few clouds. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories