Petition to recall Arnaudville Chief of Police underway

18-year-old Dakota Arnaud filed a petition to recall Arnaudville’s Chief of Police, Eddy LeCompte, at the begining of June.

“The wrong that he’s done outweighs the right that he’s done. So I just think it’s time for change and the people of Arnaudville have agreed with me so far,” said Arnaud.

Among some of the ‘wrong’ he describes is an incident where the Chief allegedly gave an officer a badge and gun despite the man not being officially hired and insured.

“So if this man had shot someone or arrested someone, it would have all been illegal. Becuase he was not a hired police officer. The council had not hired him. He was not on the insurance,” Arnaud explains.

Even though LeCompte was voted into the position of chief, Arnaud says the community should be able to take a stand, “The purpose of the signatures is to give the citizens a voice as to if they’re satisfied with what he’s been doing or if they want to see change. If they don’t believe what’s been going is right, I think they should be allowed to have a say-so in change.”

He says, in total, 298 signatures are needed for the recall to move forward. “I am currently going door to door collecting signatures from the citizens of Arnaudville. And as of now, I’ve hit the halfway mark so I need approximately 150 more signatures.”

Last Monday, the Chief sent out a letter to Arnaudville residents directly addressing the recall. News 10 reached out to LeCompte for further comment; he tells us everything he needed to say about the recall is in the letter.

The full letter can be viewed below.

