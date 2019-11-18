Person sought after firing gun while fleeing from Opelousas Police

Port Barre police are searching for two suspects following a Sunday night police chase where shots were fired at officers.

According to Police Chief Deon Boudreaux, officers were following a late model dark blue Buick around 6:30 p.m., Sunday which then led to a pursuit.

During the pursuit through Opelousas, Boudreaux said, OPD officers got involved and gave chase.

At that point, he said, the suspects opened fire on officers.

None of the police units or officers were hit by the gunfire, Boudreaux said.

The back window of the suspects vehicle was blown out during the gunfire, Boudreaux said.

At one point, the chase slowed allowing one of the suspects to hop out of the vehicle and run away on foot, Boudreaux said.

Both suspects are still on the run and are considered armed and dangerous, Boudreaux said.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of the suspects or anyone who comes across an older model dark blue Buick with a blown out back window, is urged to contact Port Barre Police or Opelousas Police immediately.