‘Perfect practice makes perfect’: Broussard PD holds active shooter training at theater

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Movie theaters are places where people of all ages go to relax. But the threat of an active shooter in any public space has become very real.

That’s why the Broussard Police Department is making sure their officers are prepared for if and when it happens.

“You’ve heard the term ‘practice makes perfect.’ That’s not quite accurate. Perfect practice makes perfect. So our guys are going to perform how they train. So it’s important that they train as realistically as possible,” says Assistant Police Chief Chris Galvez. He adds, “Because, again, you’re gonna perform like you train and if you don’t train well, you’re not gonna perform well.”

Galvez says having had an active shooter incident at a theater in Lafayette a few years ago shows why it’s important to prepare.

“We train every day as though it’s gonna happen today. We would love to say that it’s never going to happen in Broussard but we know it just happened at The Grand a few years ago,” Galvez said. “So every call we go on, we try to get rid of complacency.”

Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou says all of the time spent in these training exercises is for the betterment of the community.

“We want them to know that our police department is prepared and we are very capable of handling our city and the issues that come up,” Chief Decou said.