People upset about broken elevators in downtown parking garage Video

The Lafayette Parish District Courthouse parking garage elevator is out of order and apparently it's been that way for a while.

Resident John Cormier says last week he had to use the parking garage to go to the courthouse.

He says once he parked his car, he found he had to walk down several flights of stairs to get to street level.

Plus, back up the same staircase to return to his car.

"My mother has arthritis. She's almost 80. It was rough for her and her knees walking down four or so flights of stairs and going right back up four flights of stairs."

Cormier says for help, he called the phone number on the "out of order" sign but got no answer.

"If I'd known that driving up to the parking tower, I would have said wait for me right here. I'm going to walk down the stairs.”

Cormier is not alone in his concerns.

Clerk of Court Louis Perret says over the years he's notified LCG about the parking tower and the elevators not working.

"We have 200 members of the public subpoeaned to come to court and as you saw today someone with back surgery can't be expected to walk down six flights of stairs."

Perett points to the rust erosion eating away at the garage. He says the elevator has more than just a repair issue.

"The smell of urine in there. The homeless hanging out. Things of that sort just has been neglected for too long."

The courthouse has over 100 employees who use the garage along with the sheriff's department, the D-A's office and the general public.

"All we can do is point it out. We have no power except as citizens but to express it through the vote."

Cormier says as a taxpayer he should be able to expect to have decent public services.

"And I don't see any of the money to fix it or improve it or keeping it in operation."





