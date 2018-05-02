Live Now
Pedestrian disputes police claim that she was not injured in hit and run incident during Festival

New information about a weekend hit and run in Downtown Lafayette.

In a press release issued by the Lafayette Police Department Wednesday, police stated quote, “There were no pedestrians injured in the incident as previously thought.” end quote.

However, News Ten spoke to the victim who told us she was hit, she was hurt, and was treated at the scene.

“I was struck, and injured and treated at the scene.  The side mirror of that vehicle hit me in the back. People were all over that street, running like crazy.  He could have killed many people.” 

The victim also said she filed a police report.

Corporal Karl Ratcliff says while the driver was in a restricted area, officers approached the vehicle and tried to speak with the driver, who drove away and hit another car in the process.

