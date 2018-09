Pecan Fert

WELCOME INTO ANOTHER EDITION OF YOUR LAWN & GARDEN. SOON GOING TO BE EATING GUMBO, SAUCE PECANT AND ALL THAT AND A GOOD PECAN PIE, RIGHT AFTER. WE NEED HEALTHY PECANS!

THAT’S RIGHT GOTTA FEED THEM, GOTTA FERTILIZE THEM, SEPTEMBER AND OCTOBER ARE THE MONTHS TO FERTILIZE. AGAIN WE’RE GOING TO FETILIZE IN THE SPRING, YOU KNOW SAY FEBRUARY MARCH SOMEWHERE AROUND THERE. SO YOU HAVE A CONTINUOUS AMOUNT OF FERTILIZER THERE , THEY GONNA DO WELL PROBABLY EVERY YEAR IN STEAD OF BEING OFF A YEAR YOU KNOW.BUT YOU STILL NEED TO KEEP UP WITH YOUR CHEMICAL, IF YOU NOTICE RIGHT NOW A LOT OF PEOPLE ARE HAVING TROUBLE WITH THE WEB WROMS, YOU KNOW THEY MAKE A LITTLE NEST IN THE TREE. AND SO WE HAVE THE CHEMICALS FOR THAT, YOU KNOW I HAVE CYANARA TO 38 PLUS AND THEN ALSO WE HAVE THE FUNGICIDE YOU MIGHT AS WELL SPRAY AT THE SAME TIME ,YOUR COPPER, FOR SCAB AND DIFFERENT DISEAES

NOW HOW DOES THAT WORK TO PROTECT THE PECANS THEMSELVES?

THE CHEMICAL?

IT DOESN’T GET IN THERE BUT ALSO THERES A WAITING PERIOD BEFORE YOU PICK THEM, YOU NOT GOING TO BE PICKING THEM NOW SO YOU’RE OKAY . SPRAY ANYTHING ON THEM BUT WE ALSO HAVE ORGANIC PRODUCTS YOU CAN SPRAY AS WELL ON THEM ALSO. WE HAVE A GOOD DEAL OF ORGANIX PRODUCTS, MUCH SAFER TO USE

AND A LOT OF PEOPLE PREFER TO GO THE ORGANIC WAY?

RIGHT, DEFINITELY. NOTHING TO WORRY ABOUT ,SAFER ON THE USER AND WHENEVER YOU’RE SPRAYING THEM.

SO IF YOU WANT SOME GREAT TASTING PECAN PIES. JOHN, YOU LIKE PECAN PIE?

OH YES DEFINITELY.

RIGHT AFTER A GOOD BOWL OF GUMBO, SAUCE PECANT, HEA DON OVER TO CHASTANT BROTHERS.