Pay It Forward Scholarship Winner, Major Willis, Jr. excels inspite of odds stacked against him

Lafayette attorney Glenn Armentor recently awarded his annual Pay It Forward full ride college scholarships to four high school seniors.

Major Willis, Jr. from Opelousas High School is one the recipients, an achiever like the other recipients, who all excel inspite of the odds stacked against them.

Major says, “I like to help people and despite my disability. I feel if I can help people see how I am, it would motivate them to do more in their community.

Major was recently inducted into an elite class, becoming one of only 38 students awarded a full ride college scholarship from Lafayette injury attorney Glenn Armentor.

Armentor, his wife Dana, the entire staff of his law firm, a selection committee, UL, LSU and SLCC team up to find, identify and award the chosen students.

They are students who each face great adversity, but remain focused and excel academically.

Students like Major, who was born with Spina Bifida.

Major says he when was born he had an incomplete spine so it causes him to walk differently. He says, “Most people with Spina Bifida can’t walk so I’m blessed.”

Blessed, he says because of the support of his family and friends. He says, “My mom pushes me to do alot of things because i give up at times.”

Blessed because his financial burdens of a college education are no more.

Major says, “I’m really grateful for it because Mr. Glenn actually motivated me more to succeed in life and accomplish my dream.”

That dream is to become a forensic physcologist. And it’s just one part of his success story.

There’s something else he’s always wanted in life, and that is to bee seen beyond his disability.

Major says, “My disability does not affect my brain. If I study hard and work hard at what I do, then I can accomplish it.”

And it is that determination that drives Armentor to pay it forward – because his mentors paid it forward for him, turning his life of being in trouble with the law to practicing law.

