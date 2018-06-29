Pay It Forward scholarship winner: Ahni Calais

They are succeeding against all odds, thanks in part to a prominent Lafayette injury attorney.

Each year, at-risk high school seniors are selected and the winners receive full scholarships to attend UL, LSU or community college.

We begin our inside look at the lives of this year’s recipients of the Glenn Armentor Pay It Forward Scholarship Program.

We begin with Cecilia High school grad, Ahni Calais.

She’s a junior, graduating from high school one year early.

But this early start didn’t come easy for her.



Ahni says growing up she had a normal childhood until the 7th grade and “stuff started to happen,” “stuff” that a girl her age should not have to experience.



Ahni says, “It was a struggle we just tried to stay positive in our situation no matter how hard things got. Mom and dad had problems and we moved to an aunt’s mobile home.”

Her parents divorced and the life Ahni knew had completely changed.



Ahni says, “It was hard, my mom doesn’t make a lot of money by any means, it’s hard to just live and do for ourselves.”

But in spite of it all, Ahni made the grades that allowed her to finish high school a year early and with a 4.0 GPA.

But she couldn’t avoid the emotional strain her family life and the struggles it presented.

She compared her life to other students and said she wishes many who take their good life for granted would be in her words…”More grateful for what they have because you know, not everybody can…she cries and can’t finish her sentence.

But through it all, she excelled, especially academically. So how did she do it?



Ahni says, “I just put my mind to it. I had to take junior and senior classes all core classes both semester. But I knew that I could do it so I just kept telling myself you have to keep going so I made it, it was definitely worth it.”



Ahni plans to pursue a degree in Sports Therapy.

The Glenn Armentor Pay It Forward Scholarship Program selects four or five at-risk students each year.

The program has awarded just over one million dollars in scholarships, helping 33 students since its inception.

