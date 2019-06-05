Pastor defending church after claims that a woman's remains were moved to a new location Video

A pastor is defending his church after a St. Landry Parish woman claims her mother's remains were moved to a new location without her permission.

According to family members, this spot right here where I'm standing is where Aldoria Bocard was meant to be buried. Right next to her husband's grave. Instead she remains above ground all the way back there.

Flora Coleman says all she wanted was for her mother to be buried next to her late father. and that happened-- but a week later she found out her mom was dug out.

"He said momma they unburied grandmother. I said no they didn't. We were there when they buried her. He said mom they unburied her."

I spoke to the pastor of Greater Union Baptist Church, Harry Richard.

He tells me it was made clear to Coleman from the beginning that her mom would not be able to be buried in the spot they wanted because of future construction.

Richard says when bocard was buried, it was done without authorization from the church.

In fact, the conflict went to trial where, Richard says, the church was not found guilty nor in error.



