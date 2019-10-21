Passenger killed in two-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish on Saturday

FRANKLIN, La.– A Saturday evening, two-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish claimed the life of Donna C. Dupre, 50, of Jeanerette.

Louisiana State Police Troop I, were called to investigate the crash on LA Hwy 182 near Penn Road.

Upon investigating the crash State Police found Donna Dupre was a passenger in a 2019 Honda Civic. The Civic was being driven by 20-year-old Kylan Dupre, heading southbound on Penn Road, when for unknown reasons Kylan failed to yield at a stop sign as she entered LA 182. This resulted in the Honda being hit by a 2008 Kia Sorrento traveling westbound.

Donna Dupre received fatal injuries, despite being properly seat-belted.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Both Kylan and the other driver, as well as the passenger of the Kia were all properly seat-belted. They were all transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

Impairment is not suspected, but toxicology samples were taken from the drivers for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.