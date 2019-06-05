Passe Partout- Morning Rush (6-15-19)

LAFAYETTE, La. - Good morning Acadiana! Here's your top news before you head out for the workday.



The Lafayette City Parish Council approved $12 million of library reserve funds to be used for a new library on the north side of the parish, and renovations at the library in Carencro.

Two St. Mary Parish correctional trustees were booked on multiple charges after authorities found drugs inside packages that were found at the parish motor pool.

One person was killed Tuesday in a crash involving two vehicles on Highway 13 near Simon Road in Acadia Parish. The crash happened just after 6 P.M. last night.

The New Iberia Parish president has put a parish-wide notification system into place. Parish residents can receive emergency alerts via text, email, or landline.

Lawmakers want to redirect nearly $700 million dollars of gulf oil spill money that was originally earmarked for trust funds to use to finance road and bridge work.

State lawmakers are up against the clock in the push to make paid fantasy sports a reality in Louisiana. Legislators are negotiating over a bill that would regulate use of Draft Kings, Fan Duel and similar sites.

The LSU Tigers kick things off at the Baton Rouge Super Regionals this weekend. The Tigers take on Florida State Saturday. Game one is scheduled for 2 P.M.

New Orleans Saints quarterback, Drew Brees announced his FNA youth league will be coming to the Youngsville Sports Complex this coming Fall. Ages K-8 grade can participate. Visit KLFY.com for more information.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is launching their Sports Buddies mentoring program. The program is designed to encourage men to mentor and share their love for sports with their partnered little. Those interested can contact Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana or attend their info night at Walk-Ons of Lafayette June 12, at 6 P.M.

