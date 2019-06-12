Passe Partout- Morning Rush (6/12/19)

Happy hump day Acadiana! Here’s your top stories as you head out the door in today’s morning rush!

-A permit was denied for a controversial waste water injection well in Beggs of St. Landry Parish.The well was centered around truck routes to the site. Residents and officials believe the well could’ve also compromised the Chicot Aquifer.

-Former St. Tammany Parish Sheriff Jack Strain was arrested on Tuesday. He’s facing multiple charges including aggravated rape, incest and indecent behavior with a juvenile.

-One person was killed in a crash on LA Hwy 96 in St. Martin Parish Tuesday. State police say Mckenzie Fontenette was pronounced dead at the scene.

-Authorities are looking for the driver of this vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in the cypress crossing subdivision in Broussard on Tuesday. Anyone with information should contact city police.

-Lafayette City Government’s Mayor-President Joel Robideaux works to diversify the new charter amendment transition team. He says the ten member group designed to prepare local government for the pending change will add four more members to appointment more minorities.

-There’s a new warning about a rapidly growing phone scam. Criminals are calling you pretending to be with the Social Security Administration. The Federal Trade Commission says the scammers want your Social Security Number, and your money, too.

-Next Saturday, June 22, Country Place Vet Clinic and St. Martin Animal Shelter is hosting Gotcha Day, a community adoption event to help empty the shelter. The event begins at 10 AM.

-Big Brothers Big Sisters of Acadiana is looking for volunteers for their new “Sports Buddies” mentoring program. They’ll be hosting a kick-off event tonight at 6 at Walk-Ons in Lafayette

