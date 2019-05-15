Passe Partout - Eating God's Way - 5/15/19 Video Video

LAFAYETTE, La. - Nutritionist Bianca Plant joins us in the studio today cooking up some healthy meals as part of Eating God's Way! On the menu is shrimp and mashed cauliflower, a tasty, more nutritional meal to classic shrimp and grits. Bianca also prepares an alternative to traditional oatmeal with quinoa and blueberries.

Bianca suggests having at least five to seven servings of fresh fruit and vegetables daily. All these meals are quick easy ways to prepare something to eat as part of eating God's way!

You can find more details, recipes, and food journals on her website eatinggodsway.net

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now