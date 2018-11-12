Parts of Acadiana under tornado watch until noon
LAFAYETTE - A Tornado Watch is in effect until Noon for Cameron, Vermilion, Iberia, St. Martin, and St. Mary Parishes.
Scattered storms offshore will move inland this morning with the possibility of producing a weak tornado in a few storms.
The threat should stay low for the area and will end early in the afternoon.
-
