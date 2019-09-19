‘Parents please speak to your kids.’- Youngsville PD issues PSA on homecoming pranks

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- The Youngsville Police Department is advising parents to talk to their teens about homecoming pranks.

“I have allowed the toilet papering, but the egg throwing and paintball incidents have gone too far,” Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux said in a Facebook post.

“The last thing we, as police department, want to do is have to arrest someone for damaging property,” the chief added.

The department is asking parents to talk to teens about “limits” related to high school homecoming high jinks.