Parents of students at North Street Elementary worry their school could close

Parents of North Street Elementary students say they are fighting to keep their school. The Iberia Parish School Board will decide whether or not to close North Street and Jeanerette Elementary school next Wednesday.

“My voice matters, our community matters, these kids matter,” said Amanda Randazzo, who currently has a son with autism enrolled at North Street Elementary. She said she found out her son’s school could be closing on Facebook over the weekend.

More than 50 percent of the students at North Street are on the autism spectrum or have special needs. “Routine is a big issue, and just throwing them into a new environment with new people is a stressor for them,” said Randazzo.

She says she’s been working to get answers on why her son’s school could closing since she heard the news this weekend. “The reason I’m getting is because there’s a budget deficiency, but my argument is—it didn’t just happen. This has been brewing for months now,” says Randazzo.

Cammie Maturin with the Iberia Association of Educators said she spoke to a school board member about this issue last Friday. “The reasoning isn’t the problem. It’s how you were going about getting it done,” she says.

“If they pass this on the 22, its done so that’s why we are working as hard as we can as parents to stand up and say this is enough,” says Randazzo.

The Iberia Parish School Board will make a final decision about the two schools at its regular meeting on May 22 at 5:30.

