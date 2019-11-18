Parents are concerned over James Stephens Montessori’s school break-ins

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- Residents in Ville Platte are expressing concerns over break-ins on a school campus.

“I feel like prior to especially after last week’s break-in, we should have been told this happened, but we are working to secure campus. We are working to fix it so it doesn’t happen again,” Euresha Thompson says.

Thompson is just one parent who is concerned about the lack of communication from James Stephen Montessori School.

Parents say the school has been broken into twice in the last week and they were never notified.

Thompson noticed a heavy police presence when she dropped off her son this morning.

Police told her the school had been broken into early Sunday morning.

Thompson explains,”I drop him off every morning. when we got here, i noticed Ville Platte police department. I asked what was going on and they told me about a break in. You could see glass everywhere, you could see things all over campus and speaking with other parents we found out the school was broken into last week and we were not notified as parents.”

Thompson says she just wants better communication from her child’s teachers and the front office.

“I do trust this school, my son’s teacher, I do trust the principal. I have faith that they will keep our children safe just as parents we would like to know about things like this,” Thompson added.