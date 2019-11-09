Parents and teachers outraged after Iberia Parish School Board switches high schools to 7-class day, despite major push back

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish School Board voted to switch high schools from a four-class day to a seven-class day.

Administrators say this new seven-period schedule will help the students, but teachers and parents are not too sure.

“My main concern is the loss of jobs for educators,” an anonymous teacher said.

“We’re doing without. We’re going to do without one out of eight school teachers,” Wanda Milliman, Iberia Association of Educators President, said.

Teachers tell News 10 they were told there would be cuts.

They added that it’s not their only concern about the new seven-period schedule.

“We’re getting double the work, double the prep, double the planning, double the grading, all at one time,” Ron Hebert, a teacher, said.

Superintendent Carey Laviolette says the reason for the switch to a seven-period day was to help students improve standardized test scores, like the ACT.

“Students outperform students on a four by four block when they are on a seven-period day, so we know that’s better for students,” Laviolette said.

Districts two, three, nine, and 10 told News 10 they are recalling their school board members because they feel they are not listening to their concerns.

The seven-class schedule is set to take effect next school year.