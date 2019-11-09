Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Parents and teachers outraged after Iberia Parish School Board switches high schools to 7-class day, despite major push back

Local

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- The Iberia Parish School Board voted to switch high schools from a four-class day to a seven-class day.

Administrators say this new seven-period schedule will help the students, but teachers and parents are not too sure.

“My main concern is the loss of jobs for educators,” an anonymous teacher said.

“We’re doing without. We’re going to do without one out of eight school teachers,” Wanda Milliman, Iberia Association of Educators President, said.

Teachers tell News 10 they were told there would be cuts.

They added that it’s not their only concern about the new seven-period schedule.

“We’re getting double the work, double the prep, double the planning, double the grading, all at one time,” Ron Hebert, a teacher, said.

Superintendent Carey Laviolette says the reason for the switch to a seven-period day was to help students improve standardized test scores, like the ACT.

“Students outperform students on a four by four block when they are on a seven-period day, so we know that’s better for students,” Laviolette said.

Districts two, three, nine, and 10 told News 10 they are recalling their school board members because they feel they are not listening to their concerns.

The seven-class schedule is set to take effect next school year.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

41°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Mainly clear skies. Low 34F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

42°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories