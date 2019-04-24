Pamplona & Rock ‘N’ Bowl ready for Festival International 2019

Festival International kicks off tonight in downtown Lafayette.

One of the best parts of festival is the food.

All of the restaurants downtown are getting ready for a busy weekend.

Thousands will visit downtown Lafayette this weekend for Festival International.

Festival always provides a huge uptick in business for the restaurants and bars in downtown Lafayette.

Executive Chef and Owner of Pamplona, Kris Allen, is looking forward to the crowds this weekend.

At Rock ‘N’ Bowl de Lafayette, Johnny Blancher is making preparations for a busy weekend.

Festival International takes place in Downtown Lafayette this Wednesday through Sunday.

Steve Riley and the Mamou Playboys kick off Festival International tonight at 6:30 p.m.