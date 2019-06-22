Overturned 18 wheeler in Rayne shuts down portions of Interstate 10 Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo: Louisiana State Police [ + - ] Video

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) - According to Rayne police while the 18 wheeler was driving westbound on Interstate 10, the truck suffered a blowout and overturned into the median.

The truck contained liquid gas, but there were no leaks.

The driver was taken to a hospital for minor injuries.

I-10 westbound near Rayne is closed as crews work to clear the scene.



