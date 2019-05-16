OVERNIGHT: Morgan City Police Locate the Body of Lafourche Parish Murder Victim

MORGAN CITY, LA (KLFY) - On the evening of Wednesday, May 15, 2019, the Morgan City Police Department was contacted by Investigators with Terrebonne Sheriff's Office and Lafourche Sheriff's Office in reference to a homicide investigation.

Through their investigation, it was learned Kirby Courteaux Jr. who was previously reported missing in Terrebonne Parish; was reportedly killed in Lafourche Parish. Further investigation led TPSO and LPSO to Morgan City, La. where the body of the missing person was located in the area of Levee Rd. and Veterans Blvd.

The body of Kirby Courteaux Jr. was recovered with the assistance of the Morgan City Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.