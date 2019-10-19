Overnight fatal crash on Evangeline Thwy.

LAFAYETTE, La.- Nichole Thibeaux, 45, of Lafayette, died following a crash in the early hours of Saturday morning.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lafayette Police were called to the crash at 2:20 a.m., which happened in the 900 block of the NW Evangeline Thwy.

Thibeaux was driving a Cadillac while attempting to cross Evangeline Thwy. from Goldman St. but was hit by the driver of a Ford vehicle.

The driver of the Ford along with one passenger inside the Cadillac were both transported to a local hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation by the Lafayette Police Traffic Unit.