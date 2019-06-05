Over 3,000 drivers recorded exceeding speed limit in new St. Landry Parish speed trailer report

In less than one month, a staggering 3,716 drivers were caught speeding on one St. Landry Parish Road which had a highly visible maximum speed limit enforcement trailer.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the speed trailer was set up on Flagstation Road, on a curvy road alignment, from May 14 until June 5.

Guidroz said 3,417 cars were flagged as going over the speed limit by 1 – 9 miles.

Additionally, he said, 299 vehicles were flagged as going 10 miles or more over the the speed limit with the highest speed recorded at 66mph.

A total of 9,549 vehicles were recorded in the 22-day period, Guidroz said, with 5,833 drivers driving at or below the posted speed limit.

The time period of the day for speeding was between 7 a.m. to 9:00 a.m

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now